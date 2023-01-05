With Christmas ceasefire, Russia attempts to ‘find some oxygen’, Biden claims

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden insisted that a 36-hour Christmas ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine is an attempt "to find some oxygen."

At the White House, reporters asked the US leader to comment on Putin’s instructions to declare a ceasefire. "I think, he’s trying to find some oxygen," Biden claimed.

He added that he was "reluctant to respond to anything Putin says." According to the American leader, Russia allegedly "was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches" during the holiday season.

On December 31, Ukrainian troops delivered four NATO-caliber artillery strikes on Donetsk in 15 minutes, according to DPR authorities, also shelling Makeyevka and Yasinovataya. In all, 33 shells were launched at these three cities on this day. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 89 Russian servicemen killed as a result of a Ukrainian strike with six HIMARS rockets on a temporary deployment center of Russia’s Armed Forces in Makeyevka in the early hours of January 1.

On Thursday, the Russian leader instructed to declare a ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Additionally, he urged the Ukrainian side to introduce a ceasefire so that civilians may attend Christmas services. Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered a 36-hour ceasefire beginning at 12:00 on January 6.

Earlier on Thursday, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia addressed the conflicting sides urging them to declare a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine as well as in Donbass and other Russia’s new regions involved in military actions.