French politician calls EU `mafia’ for its uncontrolled arms shipments to Ukraine

PARIS, December 22. /TASS/. A radical French politician compared the European Union to mafia for uncontrolled arms deliveries to Ukraine as he singled out Hungary who he said was the only European country to request an assessment of funds being channeled to Kiev.

According to Florian Philippot, former vice-president of France’s National Front party and leader of The Patriots, "Hungary is the only European country to request an assessment of the money and weapons being sent to Ukraine. It should be obvious and yet people here have turned a blind eye to the real destination of the billions being given each month to [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. Mafia and corruption! Stop!," the politician demanded on Twitter late on Wednesday.

So far in 2022, the EU has lent Kiev €18 billion in macro-financial assistance and has paid some €3.5 billion for weapons supplies. The bloc has also donated up to €1.5 billion in humanitarian aid and assistance in power restoration. Apart from that, EU countries have provided Kiev with weapons worth over €8 billion as part of bilateral deals.