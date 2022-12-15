EU ambassadors agree on ninth sanctions package against Russia — European Council

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. Ambassadors of the 27 EU member countries have agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, the Czech Republic’s presidency in the European Council said on Thursday.

"Ambassadors agreed in principle on a sanctions package against Russia as part of the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine," it said on Twitter.

The package "should be confirmed via written procedure tomorrow," the Czech presidency said.

According to the proposal of the European Commission, the ninth sanctions package should include up to 200 individuals, companies and organizations, including three banks, defense and mining companies. The EU also intends to prohibit the broadcasting of four Russian TV channels and limit the export to Russia of technology and components required to produce drones.