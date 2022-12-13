Lithuanian law enforcement pushes beaten-up refugees into Belarus, Minsk says

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. Lithuanian law enforcement officers have pushed a group of refugees who got beaten in Lithuania into Belarus, a Belarusian border control agency reported on Tuesday.

"In the afternoon of December 12, a team of border guards detected a group of refugees on the border between Belarus and Lithuania," the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus said in a statement. "The foreigners said they had been brought by Lithuanian law enforcement officials to a border crossing and pushed them to cross the border with Belarus."

The Border Committee quoted some refugees as saying that they had been physically abused on Lithuanian soil, including with tasers. "Also, Lithuanian law enforcement officers ordered the refugees to claim on video that Belarusian border guards had beaten them up. They threatened to make them enter the cold waters of a river, if they disobeyed," the committee added.

The border between Lithuania and Belarus is some 680 kilometers long. Lithuania has fenced off the ground-based sectors of it with permanent metal barriers.