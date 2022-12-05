Moldovan PM concerned with discovery of missile fragment near Ukrainian border

CHISINAU, December 5. /TASS/. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita on Monday expressed concern over the fall of a missile fragment near the town of Briceni on the Moldova-Ukraine border.

"I was informed that a Border Police patrol recently discovered missile components near the town of Briceni <...>. Both my colleagues and I are making every effort to keep the situation under control and avoid risks for our people," the prime minister's press service quoted her as saying. Gavrilita urged citizens to "follow the recommendations of the competent authorities and take care of themselves" and expressed "solidarity with the people of Ukraine".

In turn, Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii said on his Telegram channel that "a team of the Codrii sapper batallion from Negresti is on its way to Briceni". "They, together with their colleagues from the corresponding agencies, will study the area and the found objects to determine their origin", he said, also expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan media have spread several images from the site where the border guards and police cordoned off a section of an orchard with a cylindrical shaped fragment about three meters long. According to local publications, it is identical to the fragment of a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile that fell in November on the territory of Poland.

In October, fragments of the missile fell in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea. Although Moldovan authorities never provided any details of the incident or the missile's identity, the Russian envoy in Chisinau was protested and an employee of the Russian diplomatic mission was expelled.