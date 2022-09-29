Nord Stream 1 to stop leaking gas on Monday, agency says

LONDON, September 29. /TASS/. Gas is likely to stop leaking from the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline next Monday, Reuters reported on Thursday citing a spokesperson for Nord Stream AG, the pipeline's operator.

It is impossible to provide any forecasts for the pipeline's future operation until it is possible to reach the area to assess the damage, according to the report.

"Until there are some results from an assessment of the damage, no forecasts can be made. The damage assessment can be carried out on the spot as soon as we manage to approach the area. At the moment it is a restricted zone," a spokesperson said.