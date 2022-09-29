Russian diplomat slams White House’s ‘pathetic’ explanation of Biden’s remarks on pipeline

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s attempts to explain away US President Joe Biden’s remarks about ending the Nord Stream 2 project were pathetic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Thursday.

"Last night, I heard and read the White House press secretary’s explanations, which are not even ridiculous any longer, they are pathetic, and they evoke deep sympathy and pity," she said.

Biden said on February 7 that if Russia invaded Ukraine, "then there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2." According to Jean-Pierre, the US president was talking about joint efforts by the US administration and Germany aimed at suspending the Nord Stream 2 project.

Nord Stream pipeline incident

The Nord Stream AG company earlier reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday. The United Nations Security Council will discuss the crisis around the Nord Stream pipelines at a Russia-requested meeting on September 30.