Armenian PM calls for deploying international observers on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, September 29. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called for the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops and the deployment of international observers "on the Armenian territories affected by Azerbaijani occupation" and in border areas.

"As a result of a new Azerbaijani attack 3 Armenian soldiers have been killed today within the territory of Armenia. This is an attack against Armenian independence, sovereignty and democracy," he wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday. "Withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops and deployment of an international observer mission on the Armenian territories affected by Azerbaijani occupation and bordering areas is an absolute necessity."

"The Azerbaijani invasion must be condemned and stopped," he emphasized.