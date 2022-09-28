Over 99% of DPR voters support accession to Russia – election authority

DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said it had processed all ballots cast during the referendum on joining Russia, and over 99% of voters supported the accession.

According to the final results of the referendum, verified by the DPR CEC, a total of 99.23% of the republic’s residents approved becoming a part of Russia.

"A total of 2,115,800 people gave a positive answer, 4,938 people - a negative one. A decision has been made to approve the results of the referendum," CEC Chair Vladimir Vysotsky said.