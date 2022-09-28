Over 87% of Kherson residents support accession to Russia – referendum results

KHERSON, September 28. /TASS/. With all ballots counted in the Kherson region, a total of 87.05% of local residents supported accession to Russia, the chairperson of the region’s Election Commission, Marina Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"A total of 497,051 participants of the referendum replied ‘yes,’ which is more than 50% of all registered participants of the referendum," she said.

According to results of the referendum, displayed on a screen in the commission’s headquarters, 87.05% of voters support accession to Russia.