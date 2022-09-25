North Korean missile flew 400 km, flight altitude was 50 km — Japanese Defense Minister

TOKYO, September 25. /TASS/. The ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Sunday flew about 400 km, the maximum altitude of its flight was about 50 km, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters on Sunday.

"The missile fell outside the exclusive economic zone of our country in the Sea of Japan," he said. Hamada also stressed that the analysis of information is currently ongoing. He refrained from commenting on the specific type of ballistic missile launched by Pyongyang. He added that the DPRK had launched "at least one ballistic missile" that allegedly followed a "non-standard trajectory".

The Japanese Defense Minister strongly condemned Pyongyang's actions, calling them a direct violation of the current UN Security Council resolutions, and stressed that Japan would continue to work closely with the US and South Korea on the North Korean issue.

The head of the Japanese defense ministry also said that a strong protest was expressed to the North Korean side through diplomatic channels through the embassy in Beijing.

Earlier the Yonhap news agency reported referring to the South Korean military that the DPRK fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. Later, the same information was confirmed by the Japanese Coast Guard. Pyongyang last launched a ballistic missile on June 5 this year.