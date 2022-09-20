Referendum on accession to Russia to be held in Kherson region on September 23-27

KHERSON, September 20. /TASS/. A referendum on the accession to Russia will be held in the Kherson region from September 23 through 27, head of the region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

He also said he has signed a decree on the referendum. "I inform you that in line with the decree, the referendum will be held in a period from September 23 to 27," he said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

"I call on all people living in the Kherson region to demonstrate consciousness and come to the referendum to make their historic choice in the name of wellbeing of our land and the future of our children," he stressed.

Earlier, the Public Council of the Kherson region called on Saldo to organize a referendum on the accession to Russia immediately.