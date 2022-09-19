Tajik Foreign Ministry confirms death of 41 people in conflict with Kyrgyzstan

DUSHENBE, September 19./TASS/. Forty-one people were killed in an armed conflict on the border with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sodiq Imomi told a briefing on Monday.

"As a result of aggressive actions from Kyrgyzstan, we can at the moment confirm the death of 41 people," the senior diplomat said.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. The Kyrgyz side said that Tajik border guards had penetrated into a border section near Bulak-Bashy in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region and "took combat positions." In response to a demand to leave the area, the Tajik border guards opened fire triggering a shootout.

Since Sunday, the Kyrgyz border guard service has signaled no new incidents. Security officers of the two countries have started to jointly patrol the road section going along the border.