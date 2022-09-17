Azerbaijan’s casualties in tensions on Armenian border rise to 80 — ministry

BAKU, September 18. /TASS/. An Azerbaijani serviceman, who was heavily injured in recent clashes on the border with Armenia, has died on hospital, bringing the overall losses to 80, the republic’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"A serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces, warrant officer Gurbanov Yusif Asif Oglu, who was heavily injured while preventing a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces, died in the Defense Ministry’s Main Clinical Hospital on September 17," the ministry said.

Azerbaijan estimates that it lost 80 servicemen as dead and 281 as injured in events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Besides, two civilians were also wounded in the hostilities.