ANKARA, September 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, declared Ankara's wish to become the SCO’s full member.

"Now our next process will be steps towards this end. This is our goal," he said in reply to a journalist's question whether Turkey was considering the possibility of becoming a member of the SCO, the Anadolu news agency reports.