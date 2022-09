BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Tajikistan has been using heavy weaponry in the armed conflict that resumed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Friday, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said.

"The Tajik side is using tanks, armored vehicles, armored personnel carriers and mortars. Personnel of the Border Guard Service of SCNS, deployed in the Batken Region (Kyrgyzstan), continues to engage in fighting," the statement says.