Kiev releases draft agreement on its security guarantee demands

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The office of the Ukrainian president on Tuesday released a draft document titled: The Kiev Security Compact International Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Recommendations.

The document was presented by the co-chairs of the working group on international security guarantees, Chief of the Presidential Office Andrey Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

According to the document, among those who took part in its elaboration were Western experts, including former and acting politicians and scientists. Despite the earlier proposals, the document provides for neither Kiev’s neutral status nor for Russia’s participation as a security guarantor.

Following are key provisions of the document.

Guarantors

- It is suggested a binding security document, the Kiev Security Compact, be signed between Ukraine and guarantor nations. An alternative is a set of bilateral agreements.

- The signatories will include the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, Poland, Turkey, France, countries of Northern, Central, Southern Europe, and Baltic states. Russia is not named among possible participants.

- The "guarantees framework may be supplemented by additional agreements," for instance, on supplies of air-and missile-defense systems to Ukraine and on regional security in the Black Sea.

- These agreements do not constrain Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO and the EU.

What Ukraine wants to have

- Kiev wants a list of military, infrastructure, technical and information measures to be elaborated, with some of them to be taken by other countries immediately in case of an attack on Ukraine by a third country.

- Ukraine counts on the allies’ investments into its defense sector, on their weapons and intelligence data.

- The agreement should envisage a "set of snapback sanctions" against the "aggressor."

- Ukraine’s armed forces should take part in EU training missions and joint drills with NATO.