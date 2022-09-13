Armenian PM says 49 people killed in Azerbaijan’s attack

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the country’s parliament that 49 people had been killed in Azerbaijan’s attack.

"Currently, according to the Defense Ministry, we have 49 people killed, however, this is not the final figure," he said at the parliament during an emergency address.

Pashinyan specified that Azerbaijan had attacked Armenia’s borders in seven directions. "At midnight, Azerbaijan attacked in four directions, then two-three more directions were added," he said.

According to the prime minister, a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is currently underway. "As you know, we turned to the CSTO and currently the CSTO Permanent Council meeting is underway. We also addressed Russia and the UN Security Council," he said.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that at 00:05 on September 13, the units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened intense fire in the direction of the communities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and light small arms. At an emergency meeting, the Security Council of Armenia decided to seek aid from the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the CSTO and the UN Security Council.