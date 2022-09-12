Neither DPR nor Ukrainian troops fully control Svyatogorsk - DPR head

DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. Neither Ukrainian troops nor forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are fully controlling the city of Svyatogorsk, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on Monday.

"Frankly speaking, Svyatogorsk is currently controlled neither by us nor by the enemy," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, Polish mercenaries were seen in the area. "But our forces are also taking efforts, so, we hope they will succeed," he added.

He also stressed the importance of the Ugledar direction, where "there is some progress." Apart from that, he said that Ukrainian troops are seeking to capture the settlement of Liman, but are being repelled by DPR forces. "I think the situation here will improve," he noted.