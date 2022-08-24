US president announces $2.98 bln in new military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden announced $2.98 bln in military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, according to a statement published on the White House website.

"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Biden said in the statement.

"This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term," the US president added.

Biden also congratulated the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day. According to him, it is "not only a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains - and will remain - a sovereign and independent nation."

The Associated Press agency reported on Tuesday that Washington planned to send additional military aid to Kiev. The news outlet said that the US authorities sought to boost Ukraine’s defense capabilities in the medium and long term and also had plans to expand training for Ukrainian troops outside their country.