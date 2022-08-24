EU, NATO pledge to stick with Ukraine as long as it takes, statements say

BRUSSELS, August 24./TASS/. The European Union and NATO will continue to stand by Ukraine as long as it takes, say their statements circulated in Brussels on Wednesday, as Ukraine marks Independence Day.

"Today, Ukraine celebrates the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union. And it is a day to remind Russia that Ukraine, as a sovereign, free and independent State, has the inherent right to make its own decision on foreign policy and its security arrangements in accordance with international law and the Helsinki Final Act," the European Union said in its statement. "The European Union will continue to stand by Ukraine as it defends its territorial integrity and sovereignty," the document stressed.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also expressed support for Kiev in a video message. "You can continue to count on NATO’s support as long as it takes," he said. "A strong, independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area," Stoltenberg stressed.