Austrian Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy Ulyanov after his words about Ukraine

VIENNA, August 20. /TASS/. Austria’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov after his remarks about another US military aid package for Ukraine, the ministry wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"We stand for freedom of speech. However, we have the right to take decisive action against such inflammatory statements. Therefore, Russian Permanent Representative Mikhail Ulyanov was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for Sunday," the ministry tweeted.