PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Saturday condemned the recent rocket strike delivered by the Ukrainian military on a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka as Kiev’s attempt to hide the truth about crimes being committed by militants.

"The Ukrainian authorities had sentenced surrendered Azov [outlawed in Russia] fighters to death. This is why a night-time rocket strike was delivered on a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, where those were kept, using US-made multiple launch rocket systems," Shoigu said addressing a meeting of the first International Anti-Fascist Congress.