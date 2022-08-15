Swedish mercenary tells DPR court that he paid $700 for Ukrainian citizenship

DONETSK, August 15. /TASS/. Swedish mercenary Mathias Gustafsson told the court on Monday that he had paid $700 for help in obtaining Ukrainian citizenship.

The judge read out files of the case, which said that in December 2021, Gustafsson contacted a lawyer in Kiev, on the recommendation of a lawyer who taught at the university, who promised to help him obtain Ukrainian citizenship for a monetary reward.

Gustafsson said that he decided to move to Ukraine about two years ago, actually moving last summer. On February 23, he arrived in Mariupol, where he got acquainted with Ukrainian naval officers.

On Monday, the DPR reviewed the cases of five foreign mercenaries. Three of them, including Gustafsson, could face the death penalty, the judge said.

They are accused of committing crimes under several articles of the DPR Criminal Code. Namely, they are accused under Article 232 ("Receiving training for the purpose of committing a crime under Article 323"), Article 323 ("Forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power"), and Part 3 of Article 430 ("Participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict or warfare"). For this, they may face a possible death sentence.