China calls for talks over situation around Zaporozhye NPP – envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. Beijing is urging the sides to sit down at the negotiating table in light of the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters on Thursday.

"Definitely the crisis is going on there and then we really need the parties concerned to sit down together and to negotiate with each other and then to find a solution," he said before a session of the UN Security Council dedicated to the situation around the nuclear plant.

Replying to a question as to what he thought about the idea by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about creating a safe perimeter around the nuclear plant, the diplomat said: "Let's see what way it works.".