Envoy says Palestinian high-level delegation to attend Moscow conference on security

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Palestine will be represented by a high-level delegation at next week's Moscow Conference on International Security, the country’s ambassador to to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Monday.

"A high-level delegation will attend the Moscow Conference on International Security," he said.

The tenth Moscow Conference on International Security will be held on August 16. As Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported earlier, representatives from more than a hundred countries have been invited to participate in the event.