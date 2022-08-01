Russia adds 39 UK nationals to its sanctions list — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia has expanded its sanctions stop-list for British nationals, putting on it 39 politicians, business people and journalists, including the country's former Prime Minister David Cameron, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

"Since the UK government continues to apply the mechanism of sanction restrictions against representatives of Russia's socio-political circles, domestic economic operators and the media, the decision was made to put on the Russian stop-list a number of British politicians, businessmen and journalists who contribute to London's hostile course aimed at demonizing our country and isolating it internationally," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

"As it has been repeatedly noted, the detrimental actions of the UK in planting Russophobia, disseminating misleading information about our country and supporting Kiev's neo-Nazi regime will be met with an adequate and resolute response from the Russian side. The choice in favor of confrontation is a conscious decision of the UK political establishment, which bears full responsibility for the consequences," the ministry pointed out.

"Work on expanding the Russian stop-list will be continued given London’s destructive desire to whip up the spiral of sanctions under far-fetched and absurd pretexts," it stressed.