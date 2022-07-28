Xi Jinping points to global food, energy issues in phone call with Biden

BEIJING, July 28. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed to major global food and energy issues in a phone call with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"China and the United States should coordinate their macroeconomic strategies and ensure stability in terms of global supply chains," Xi Jinping stated. "We should maintain dialogue on important issues such as efforts to ensure universal energy and food security," he added.

The Chinese leader also emphasized that disruptions in international production chains would not benefit the US but would weaken the global economic system.