Over 92% of voters favored new Constitution of Tunisia — poll

RABAT, July 26. /TASS/. Over 92% of participants of the republican referendum voted in favor of the new Constitution of Tunisia, according to an exit poll, carried out by Mosaique FM.

According to the Sigma Conseil public opinion research center, 92,3% of all citizens favored the new Constitution. The voter turnout was 25%, Sigma Conseil CEO Hasan al-Zarkoni said on the radio. The Supreme independent election commission of Tunisia says the turnout was 27.5%.

The referendum on the new Constitution took place in Tunisia on Monday. The Supreme election commission is expected to announce the outcome on July 26.

The draft constitution provides more power to the head of state, making him a commander-in-chief and the head of the executive power. A president will now be able to appoint and dismiss a prime minister, and will have a priority right for lawmaking initiative.