UN Security Council may consider resolution on grain deal on July 29, says source

UNITED NATIONS, July 25./TASS/. At a meeting on Ukraine on July 29, the UN Security Council may consider a resolution to support the agreements on grain exports, a source in the UN told TASS on Monday.

"We're are looking for the way to support the deal, including this one," the source said when asked about a possible resolution.

Another source also confirmed that the possibility of upholding the agreements in a resolution is being looked into.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. Agreements between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provide for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.