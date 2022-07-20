Military operation in Syria stays on table while Ankara sees terror threat there — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 20. /TASS/. A potential new military operation in northern Syria will remain on Turkey’s agenda, while Ankara still sees a terror threat coming from the neighboring state, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

"The issue of a new operation in northern Syria will remain on agenda until our national security concerns are alleviated. We want Russia and Iran beside us in countering terror organizations 30 kilometers south of our borders. They must provide us with necessary support," Erdogan told reporters after returning from Tehran, where he met with the Astana format leaders.

Earlier, Turkish authorities reported that the army is ready to carry out a new operation in northern Syria. The planned actions seek to expand the 30-kilometers security area, established in October 2019 after Operation Peace Spring.

The Turkish media reported that the new operation is expected to involve up to 50,000 Turkish servicemen and 5,000 militants of the so-called Free Syrian Army it controls. According to reports, the operation will provide Turkey with full control over the 600-km swath of the border with Syria. Ankara justifies the need for a new operation by threats from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and their military branch, the People’s Defense Units (YPG).