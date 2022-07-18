EU to keep sanctions if peace in Ukraine signed on Russia’s terms — Germany’s Scholz

BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. The EU will not withdraw the sanctions, imposed on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, if Moscow and Kiev sign peace treaty on Russia’s terms, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his article for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagzeitung, published Sunday.

"The part of the new reality is that the EU has also consolidated. It has reacted to the Russian aggression quite unanimously and imposed unprecedentedly harsh sanctions," Scholz said. "We knew it from the start that we will potentially have to keep these sanctions for a long time."

"And it is also clear that not a single one of these sanctions will be withdrawn in case of peace, dictated by Russia," he continued. "There is no other path for an agreement with Ukraine for Russia than the one that could be accepted by the Ukrainians."

"We will support Ukraine for as long as it will require this support: economic, humanitarian, financial and by arms shipments. At the same time, we guarantee that NATO will not become a side of the war," Scholz claimed.