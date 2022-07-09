US introduces new sanctions over failure to provoke uprising in Cuba — Foreign Ministry

HAVANA, July 10. /TASS/. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that the introduction of new sanctions by Washington is an attempt to discredit society’s resistance to US’ aggression.

"In view of failed attempt to provoke popular uprising in #Cuba in 2021, the US government & its Secretary of State are seeking to discredit people’s victory over imperialist aggression. Their repeated coercive measures violate International Law & UN Charter," he wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, the US administration introduced visa sanctions against 28 Cuban officials whom Washington accuses of suppressing domestic disturbances last July as well as of restricting access to information. The US Department of State did not list any specific names of those sanctioned.

Last July, disturbances broke out in several Cuban towns, and President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged his supporters to take to the streets to prevent provocations against the government. The Cuban authorities held the US responsible for organizing the riots.