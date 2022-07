WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The former Austrian foreign minister, Karin Kneissl, left the country because of death threats, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

In an exchange of text messages with a reporter, Kneissl said she was "not giving interviews" and had emigrated from Austria because of "death threats."

At the end of May Kneissl left the board of directors at Rosneft, which she had joined last year.

She was the Austrian foreign minister from 2017 to 2019.