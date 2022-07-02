Ukrainian forces targeted Belarusian military facilities, missiles downed, says Lukashenko

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces attempted to attack military facilities in Belarus several days ago, but the missiles were intercepted, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday.

"We are being provoked. I have to tell you that three days ago, or maybe a bit earlier, there was an attempt to hit military facilities on Belarusian territory from Ukraine. Thank God, the Pantsyr air defense systems were capable of intercepting all the missiles fired by Ukraine’s Armed Forces," he said at a gala meeting on the eve of Belarus’ Independence Day, cited by BelTA news agency.