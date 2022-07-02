Western leaders concerned about looming ‘war fatigue’ over Ukraine — media

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Western leaders supporting Kiev are concerned that people in their countries may soon get tired of Ukraine and shift their focus to domestic problems, Politico writes.

"NATO just showed unprecedented unity in the face of one of the alliance’s greatest-ever challenges. The question now is how long that unity will last," the media outlet notes.

Politico points out that US President Joe Biden told reporters in Madrid the West "is going to stick with Ukraine as long as it takes." "That’s surely the broad sentiment after NATO agreed to boost its defenses significantly while paving the way for Sweden and Finland to join the club. But cracks are already showing in the wall the West built," the media outlet says.

According to Politico, "world leaders fear their publics soon won’t be up for the fight." The media outlet quotes Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as saying: "This has been going on for four months now. And there is high inflation, there is an energy crisis. Covid is not going anywhere. So this is becoming more problematic."

Politico also points to the first signs of fatigue over Ukraine among the US population. In particular, a recent YouGov poll showed that only eight percent of Americans believe that ensuring Russia’s defeat in Ukraine should be Biden’s top priority, while most respondents would like the US president to "lower or eliminate inflation."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.