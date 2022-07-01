Allied forces prepare to fully liberate Lisichansk in coming days — LPR

LUGANSK, July 2. /TASS/. The allied forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Russia are preparing to completely liberate Lisichansk in the coming days, Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the LPR interior minister, told TASS on Saturday.

"Full liberation of Lisichansk is being prepared for the coming days," he said. "Regardless of how many Ukrainian troops are there, regardless of who their commanders are, regardless of whether anyone there has the courage to stand up and walk towards us, denazification and demilitarization are inevitable for everyone," he said.

Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic in Moscow, said on Friday LPR and Russian forces had seized control of northern areas of Lisichansk and were mopping them up.

Over the past three days, Russian units took under control the Lisichansk oil refinery, the Matrosskaya mine, the Gelatin plant and the settlement of Topolevka, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. According to Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the Ukrainian army's failures on the battlefield are leading to a growing number of deserters and those who are escaping combat operations. A disorganized retreat of some Ukrainian troops from Lisichansk is being observed, he added.