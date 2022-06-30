Transnistria detects ‘military movement’ near its borders, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Transnistrian authorities are closely monitoring the situation near its southern and western borders and register "certain military movements", the foreign minister of the unrecognized republic, Vitaly Ignatiev, said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Thursday.

"We are monitoring the situation. <...> We're working attentively on the entire perimeter of the border with Ukraine, we're also keeping an eye on the processes on the western border of Transnistria, on the Moldovan side. Of course, we are observing certain military movements there, a concentration of certain units. Work is being done in order to ensure maximum security, to protect the interests of our state, our citizens," he said.

Ignatiev noted that Tiraspol is ready for any scenarios of events. "But we would not want any provocations against Transnistria," Ignatiev stressed.

The minister recalled that in April, a group of 25-30 people had planted about 200 kilograms of explosives with the purpose of blowing up the antennas of the Mayak radio and TV center in Transnistria. "We know who was preparing, what was the path of this drone and who is involved in this kind of action, because the traces lead to the Yavorovo training ground in western Ukraine," Ignatiev pointed out.

According to him, the Transnistrian authorities are concerned and constantly call for "adequacy" from partners in Ukraine and Moldova.

Terrorist attacks in Transnistria

At the end of April, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Transnistria: the State Security Ministry was shelled with grenade launchers and the antennas of one of the largest radio and television centers in the region in the village of Mayak were blown up. The military airfield near Tiraspol and the arsenal near the village of Kolbasna, where about 20,000 tons of ammunition were stored after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries were under attack. The facility is guarded by the Operational Group of Russian Forces.

Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said that the sabotage was organized from Ukrainian territory. According to him, employees of the Moldovan secret services were involved in the attempt to set fire to the military enlistment office in Tiraspol. After the terrorist attacks, the highest level of terrorist threat was introduced in the region and reinforced checkpoints were set up at the entrances to the cities. On May 25, the Transnistrian authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from red to yellow. Transnistrian authorities had repeatedly stated that Moldovan authorities were not cooperating in the investigation of these terrorist acts, although the Transnistrian side had provided them with relevant materials.

On June 27, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared his readiness to respond with a "blow" to a hypothetical threat from Transnistria.