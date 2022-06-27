US to take measures targeting Russia’s military production, supply chains — White House

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The US will impose "blocking sanctions" on state-owned defense companies and defense-related research organizations and individuals, the White House said in a statement.

"The United States Departments of State and the Treasury will aggressively target Russian defense supply chains by imposing blocking sanctions on major state-owned defense enterprises, in addition to defense research organizations, and dozens of other defense-related entities and individuals," the statement said.

The US is seeking "to limit Russia’s ability to replace the military equipment" it has already lost during the conflict in Ukraine, the White House said.