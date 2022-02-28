West breaks promise to stop NATO’s eastward expansion — Syrian presidential advisor

BEIRUT, February 28. /TASS/. Western countries broke their promises to stop NATO’s eastward expansion and left Russia with no choice, Syrian Presidential Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said in an interview with the Al Ekhbariya TV channel.

"The West failed to keep its promise concerning NATO’s eastward expansion and left Russia with no choice," she pointed out. "Had not Russia made the move (to launch a special military operation in Ukraine - TASS), it could have suffered far more serious damage," Shaaban noted. "Would the US let its neighboring country Mexico make an alliance with Russia?" she added.

According to the Syrian presidential advisor, "mankind needs to realize its need to establish a new world order" based on respect for the sovereignty of countries and international law. "The world is fed up with Western hegemony," Shaaban emphasized.