Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces carried out a precision cruise missile strike via air-and naval-based cruise missiles on Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced Saturday.

"During the night, Russian Armed Forces carried out a long-range precision strike via naval-and air-based cruise missiles on Ukrainian military infrastructure objects," Konashenkov said.

Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Konashenkov added.

"Russian Armed Forces hit a total of 821 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, including 14 military airstrips, 19 control centers and communication nodes, 24 S-300 and Osa missile air defense systems, 48 radar stations," he said.

"A total of seven military planes, seven helicopters and nine drones have been downed. A total of 87 tanks and other armored vehicles, 28 multiple launch rocket systems, 118 special military automobile vehicles have been eliminated. Russian Navy destroyed eight Ukrainian military patrol boats," the spokesman added.

Russian Armed Forces took the Ukrainian city of Melitopol under total control, Konashenkov announced.

"Russian Armed Forces units gained total control over the city of Melitopol. Russian servicemen take all measures to ensure the safety of civilians and to rule out provocations from Ukrainian intelligence and nationalists," he said.