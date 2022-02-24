NATO deploys additional land, air and naval forces on eastern flank

BRUSSELS, February 24. /TASS/. NATO has adopted a decision to deploy additional land, air and naval forces in the eastern part of the alliance with respect to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the North Atlantic Council in Brussels on Thursday following an emergency meeting.

"Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences. NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security and defense of all Allies. We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, as well as additional maritime assets. We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies," the statement reads.

"Today, we have held consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty (the article includes holding consultation when the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened - TASS). We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all Allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense across the Alliance. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory," the statement says.

As the statement noted, NATO member countries strongly condemn the Russian operation in Ukraine and urge Moscow to immediately cease its military action. "We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s horrifying attack on Ukraine, which is entirely unjustified and unprovoked. Our thoughts are with all those killed and injured, and with the people of Ukraine. We also condemn Belarus for enabling this attack," the statement concluded.