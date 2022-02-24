Ukraine plotting to stage psyop using doctored civilian deaths, says Russian top brass

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service is conspiring to stage a psychological operation simulating mass civilian deaths, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

"We would like to draw the media’s attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Security Service plans to stage and is already staging provocations based on patterns used by the White Helmets. Staged videos filmed in various Ukrainian cities show alleged ‘mass civilian deaths’," Konashenkov pointed out.

According to him, the videos are being posted on Telegram channels and on social media networks that the service controls "in order to accuse Russia of conducting indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks in a bid to intimidate civilians and create footage for Western TV channels."

"I would like to point out that the Russian Armed Forces aren’t conducting strikes against Ukrainian cities. There is no threat to the civilian population," the general stressed.