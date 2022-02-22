Situation along contact line in Donbass still critical — DPR defense ministry

DONETSK, February 22. /TASS/. The situation along the contact line in Donbass is still critical, with 23 ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops reported since the beginning of the day, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the defense ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Tuesday.

"The situation along the contact line is still critical. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy opened fire at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 23 times, firing 263 shells and mines. 122mm artillery systems and 120mm and 82mm mortars were used 21 times," he said, adding that 13 settlements came under shelling.

"As a result of Ukraine’s aggression, three civilians were killed and two DPR servicemen were wounded.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse in the morning of February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics report the most massive shelling by the Ukrainian military over the past months. There have been reports of casualties and damages to civilian facilities.

Amid the mounting threat of combat actions, the self-proclaimed republics on February 18 announced the evacuation of civilians to Russia. On February 19, the Donbass republics announced general mobilization.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the foreign ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the Donbass republics and the defense ministry to ensure peace on their territories.