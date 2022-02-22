Kiev expects ‘quick help and support’ from West as Russia recognizes Donbass — Zelensky

KIEV, February 22. /TASS/. Ukraine is waiting for a "quick response, assistance and support" from Western countries after Russia's decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated at a joint briefing with Estonian President Alar Karis on Tuesday.

"Today all of them (Western leaders - TASS), I think, should show a very quick response, quick support and speedy assistance," the Ukrainian president told the Ukraine-24 TV channel.

Zelensky recalled that he had previously held a number of talks, including with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda and US President Joe Biden.