Minister reveals how many Donbass refugees arrived in Russia following evacuation

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 21. /TASS/. About 61,000 Donbass residents arrived in Russia following the evacuation announced in the self-proclaimed people’s republics on Friday, Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan told journalists on Monday.

"According to the results of the overnight work, the number of Donbass residents who arrived in Russia increased to 61,000," Chupriyan noted.

Chupriyan also said that nine trains with refugees from Donbass to other Russian regions were sent from the Rostov Region during the day. "Therefore, the geography is expanding," the minister noted.