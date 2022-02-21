Several settlements in Donbass republic come under shelling by Ukrainian troops

LUGANSK/DONETSK, February 21. /TASS/. Six settlements in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and six settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops on Monday morning, the republics’ missions to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) said.

"Ukraine’s armed forces flagrantly violated the ceasefire, including with the use of heavy weapons. <…> Six ceasefire violations have been reported," the LPR’s mission said, adding that shelling was conducted from mortars and 122mm artillery systems. Coming under shelling were the settlements of Sokolniki, Nizhneye Lozovoye, Slavyanoserbsk, Zheltoye, Kalinovo, and Veselaya Gora.

Earlier, the mission reported 63 ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops throughout Sunday. Two civilians were killed.

Meanwhile, the DPR’s mission to the JCCC also reported six shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops at the republic’s populated localities on Monday morning. Coming under shelling were the settlements of Vasilyevka, Bezymyannoye, Novolaspa, Luganskoyee, Nikolayevka, and Oktyabr. Ukrainian troops used 120mm mortars, various types of grenade launchers and firearms.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse in the morning of February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics report the most massive shelling by the Ukrainian military over the past months. There have been reports of casualties and damages to civilian facilities.

Amid the mounting threat of combat actions, the self-proclaimed republics on Friday announced the evacuation of civilians to Russia. On Saturday, the Donbass republics announced general mobilization.