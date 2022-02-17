Kremlin warns situation near Russia’s borders could ignite at any moment

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine, namely in the immediate proximity of Russia’s borders, could transform from mud-slinging into a firestorm at any moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"The risk of moving from mud-slinging to consequences that would cause a new outbreak of war in the immediate vicinity of our borders is always lurking," Peskov said commenting on the situation around Ukraine.

The press secretary stressed that regardless of that being the case, Russia maintains a responsible position and awaits dialogue from its partners. He recalled that Moscow has already articulated its response to the West on security guarantees. "It was fundamentally and conceptually agreed on by Russia’s president. And right now, as we speak the Foreign Ministry is working on conveying the answer to our partners," Peskov added.