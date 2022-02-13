Ukraine’s army getting prepared to sending assault force to LPR - LPR official

LUGANSK, February 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces plan to send an assault force to the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Ivan Filiponenko, a spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia, said on Sunday.

According to Filiponenko, units of the 79th assault airborne brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces "are getting prepared for the deployment as a tactical assault force in the republic’s hinterlands." "Commander of the United Forces Operation (Kiev’s armed operation in Donbass - TASS) [Alexander] Pavlyuk has arrived in the settlement of Voitovo to check the combat readiness of the 1st battalion," he said.