Putin points to role of destructive forces inside and outside Kazakhstan in January unrest

MOSCOW, February 10./TASS/. Kazakhstan faced in January terrorist aggression supported by destructive forces inside the country and outside it, President Vladimir Putin told a news conference on Thursday following talks with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Russian president called the January developments "an unprecedented challenge to the sovereignty, integrity and stability of the country". "In fact, Kazakhstan faced an act of terrorist aggression committed with the direct participation of destructive forces inside and outside," the country, he stressed.

According to Putin, owing to the firm stance of President Tokayev and the resolute support from Russia and other countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the situation was quickly taken under the control, law and order was restored, and peace and tranquility returned to Kazakhstan. "The CSTO convincingly demonstrated the ability to efficiently react to the emerging threats, to promptly engage peacekeeping forces to protect the security and the interests of its member countries," the Russian leader stressed.